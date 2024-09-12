Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has appointed former Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Victor Ombu as chairman of the steering committee on the resolution of the protracted crisis in the Bassambiri community of Nembe Local Government Area.

The team has been given a is given a duration of six months after which the community is expected to elect a substantive king.

Enmeshed in one crisis or another for more than two decades, efforts at resolving the intra-communal conflicts in the kingdom of Nembe-Bassambiri have yielded little results.

But the meeting of Governor Douye Diri with the community’s representatives led by the Senator representing Bayelsa East, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, aims at finally resolving the crisis.

An 11-member panel comprising five other members each from both factions are saddled with the mandate of proffering lasting solutions to restore peace in the community.

The appointment of the former Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Victor Ombu (Rtd), as chairman of the steering committee is welcomed by both factions as they express commitment to assisting the team to end the crisis.

The committee has promised to work together to ensure that peace is restored to Nembe-Bassambiri.

