The Zamfara government says it would continue to battle banditry, abduction, and other forms of criminality in the state.

The state government denied circulating documents that claimed it had released large sums of money to several bandit kingpins in exchange for dialogue in the state.

Abubakar Nakwada, the Secretary to the State Government, told reporters in Gusau on Thursday that the documents “were not only fake but also mischievous, misleading, malicious, and false.”

Mr. Nakwada stated that the information was absolutely incorrect, and that the documents including his signature and that of other key government officials that were published by several social media channels were forgeries.

He stated that security authorities had been appropriately briefed and were working to locate the social media source.

Mr. Nakwada said to set the records straight, the purported memo allegedly said to have originated from his office to Gov. Dauda Lawal was entirely fake and mischievous.

“The state government has consistently announced its firm stance against negotiating with the bandits and terrorists.

“We still maintain the position that we will not negotiate with terrorists.

Our administration has been unequivocal in its approach to addressing the security challenges facing our state,” Nakwada explained.

He said the state government had implemented strategic measures to combat the menace of banditry, adding that the efforts were always guided by integrity, accountability and an unwavering commitment to the safety and well being of people.

“The fabricated document and the baseless claims it contains are not only distracting but also an attempt to erode the trust and confidence that the people of Zamfara have on Gov Lawal’s administration to restore peace and order,” he said.