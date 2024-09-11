In a joint statement with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Cairo, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called for further efforts to achieve a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

The statement expressed concern that the conflict continues to risk spreading into a broader regional conflagration.

“Every actor who has influence on both sides must use this influence,” said Steinmeier.

Steinmeier said Germany is doing what it can and that “Egypt is also playing a particularly important role here, a role that we in Germany greatly appreciate”.

El-Sisi in turn called on Europe to play its role in the conflict and exert pressure on Israel to achieve a ceasefire.