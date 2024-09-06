A 14-year-old boy and his father have been charged for the first time with the death of four people during a gun attack at a Georgia high school.

Colt Gray was detained shortly after the shooting on Wednesday at his school, Apalachee High in Winder, near Atlanta.

He appeared in court on Friday, his wrists and ankles cuffed, charged with four charges of first-degree murder.

The judge clarified that he would not face execution, after first stating the maximum penalty was death.

His father Colin Gray, 54, is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and child cruelty, the most severe charges against a parent over a U.S school shooting.

Those killed were identified as Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, and teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Cristina Irimie, 53. Another teacher and eight pupils were wounded.

The Grays made their initial court appearances, which took place separately. According to reporters, victims’ families sat in the first row of the courtroom.

Wearing a green T-shirt, the 14-year-old suspect said little except to say he understood the charges against him.

The judge acknowledged the heightened public interest in the case. Because of this, news cameras were permitted to record and webcast the sessions.

He initially informed Colt Gray that the highest sentence for his crimes was execution or life in prison, but later called the accused back to clarify that under-18s cannot be executed.

Colin Gray, the father, appeared distressed at some points during his hearing. Wearing a striped shirt, he was seen rocking back and forth after the judge finished speaking.

The judge told him he faced a total of 180 years in prison for his charges.

Officials have accused the father of allowing his son to possess an AR-15 style rifle which they allege was used in the attack.

Both of the accused were told that they had the right to a “speedy and public trial by judge or jury”. Neither requested a bond and no pleas were entered.

They will both remain in custody and are next due in court on 4 December.

