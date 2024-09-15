In a continued effort to uplift the community, Gbolahan Yishawu, the lawmaker representing Eti-Osa Constituency 02, has empowered youths, market women, and traders through various initiatives.

Speaking at the combined 12th GOY Micro-Business & Entrepreneurship Support Programme and the 3rd Human Capital Development Skills Graduation Ceremony, Yishawu expressed his unwavering commitment to the development of his constituency despite challenging times.

This is not the first time that lawmaker representing etiosa constituency 1 at the lagos state house of assembly will be empowering women and youths in communities within his constituency.

For more than a decade Gbolahan yishawu has done this, providing access to resources that can help his people thrive.

At this gathering, are the new set of beneficiaries of the 3rd human capital development skills graduation ceremony and startup support programme.

76 women graduated from the Women’s Vocational Training Programme, 18 of whom received start-up tools in recognition of their exceptional performance.

The lawmaker also celebrated the achievements of 38 students who completed digital training in fields such as graphic design, data analysis, and digital marketing, with the top-performing students awarded laptops to further their careers.

In addition to youth empowerment, Yishawu has supported over 300 artisans with essential tools through the GOY Artisan Trade Enhancement Programme and provided more than 10,000 free JAMB forms to students through the Tertiary Institution Admission Grant Programme.

Beneficiaries could not hide their joy as they picked up their equipment and cash support.

The lawmaker assured his constituents of more people oriented initiatives in coming days.