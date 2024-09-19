In response to an outbreak of Mpox in some parts of Africa, the international vaccination organisation, Gavi has announced that it will purchase 500,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic’s mpox vaccine, marking the group’s first purchase of the shot.

According to the World Health Organisation, there were over 25,000 probable Mpox cases and 723 deaths in Africa in 2024, primarily in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The outbreak has been labeled a global health emergency.

The plan, which covers the expenses of vaccination administration, distribution, and transportation, is estimated to cost up to $50 million by Gavi, a public-private partnership that co-funds vaccine purchases for low-income nations.

Delivery of the doses is scheduled for this year.

According to the World Health Organisation, wealthy countries with stockpiles have already promised the DRC over 3.6 million doses of the mpox vaccine.

Gavi’s purchase, which will use a new facility established following the Covid-19 pandemic to respond fast to public health emergencies, has the potential to accelerate action in Congo and other afflicted countries.

Also on Wednesday, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria announced that it would grant $9.5 million (R165.8 million) to Congo’s government for emergency response, including monitoring, laboratory systems, and risk communication.

Gavi chief executive, Sania Nishtar said the priority was working with partners “to turn these vaccines into vaccinations as quickly and effectively as possible and, over time, to build a global vaccine stockpile.”

The deal will significantly increase the availability of mpox vaccine for African countries, Bavarian Nordic chief executive Paul Chaplin said.

Last week, the company said it would push back some existing orders to 2025, based on US government contracts, to focus on market needs now.

Mpox, which spreads through close contact and typically causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions, has been a public health problem in parts of Africa for decades.