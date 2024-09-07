The Federal Road Safety Corp has launched a mobile app and National Crash Reporting Information System (NACRIS) to address road traffic crashes and other road safety related issues across the country .

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume also described this initiative as a milestone for the country.

Over the years the FRSC , has been active in the formulations and implementation of policies aimed at improving road safety in the country .

These measures have been successful to the point where Sierra Leone and Liberia have adopted and domesticated the Nigerian road safety model in their various counties .

And with the evolving global trend the FRSC has decided to focus on digitizing the corps operations as its main objective .

The Corp Marshal Mohammed Shehu explained on how the app works.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation disclosed that this digital transformation is apt and it will improve administration and deliver mandate .

Other Stakeholders at the event also commended the Corp and urged Nigerians to support the initiative.

The Corp is Optimistic that; with the app in place, FRSC and Nigerians will be able to monitor and ensure road safety, as public would witness a new dawn to ensure safer and secure highways in Nigeria .