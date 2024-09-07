Thousands of protestors took to the streets throughout France on Saturday in response to a demand from a far-left party leader who condemned the president’s choice of Michel Barnier, a conservative new prime minister, as a “power grab.”

The protesters directly questioned President Emmanuel Macron’s choice to bypass a far-left prime minister in the aftermath of a very divisive — and split — legislative election in July. Authorities did not report a large turnout nationally.

The already volatile political climate surrounding the EU’s second economy is further heightened by the left, especially the France Unbowed party, which sees Barnier’s conservative background as a rejection of the will of the people.

The protesters on Saturday echoed the vehement rhetoric of France Unbowed leader Jean-Luc Melenchon by denouncing Barnier’s appointment as a betrayal of democracy.

While Barnier was meeting with healthcare workers at Paris’ Necker Hospital for his first official visit as prime minister, opponents say the unrest in the streets is shaping his government’s future.

Barnier, who is working to assemble his Cabinet, expressed a commitment to listening to public concerns, particularly about France’s public services.

Jordan Bardella, leader of the far-right National Rally (RN), warned that Barnier was “under surveillance” by his party as well.

Barnier, 73, is the oldest of the 26 prime ministers that have served modern France’s Fifth Republic.

He replaces the youngest, Gabriel Attal, who was 34 when he was appointed just eight months ago.

The president’s decision to turn to Barnier, a seasoned political operator with deep ties to the European Union, is seen as an attempt to bring stability to French politics. And Barnier, who gained prominence as the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, has faced daunting tasks before.

Critics say Macron, elected on the promise of a break from the old political order, now finds himself battling the instability he once promised to overcome.