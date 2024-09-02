More individuals have collapsed due to the hazardous discharges from the Kaduna Refinery.

Four affected persons were rushed to the office of the State Commissioner for Environment.

Residents of Kapam have expressed their dissatisfaction with the refinery management, claiming the only assistance they received was a few cartons of sachet milk, some of which they say were already expired.

The community is demanding a more robust response to address the environmental hazards.

Advertisement

Recall that on Friday, women from the host community protested at the refinery gates, alleging that toxic chemical discharges have endangered their health and livelihoods.

A delegation from the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) on Monday, visited the Kapam community on Monday for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation.