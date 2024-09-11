The candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP for the 2023 State House of Assembly Election in Ondo State, Azeez Ademoloye has defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The SDP Chieftain led his supporters in Ondo West Local Government Area into the APC, ahead of the November 16’Governorship election in the state.

It was a carnival-like event, as some members of the Social Democratic Party, SDP in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State, dumped their party to pitch their tents with the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

They were led by the SDP candidate for the 2023 State House of Assembly Election in the State, Azeez Ademoloye.

The SDP chieftain was received by APC leaders in Ondo West Local Government Area at the party Secretariat.

Ademoloye based his decision to join the APC on his desire to complement the struggle to enthrone good governance by several like minds.

He said he is fully prepared, together with his team, to mobilise support for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in the coming election.

The new members were received into the APC by the Secretary to the State Government, Temitayo Oluwatuyi and other party leaders.

The new members are expected to be fully integrated into the APC, as the State Governorship election approaches.