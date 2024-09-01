A former mayor of Taipei, who heads a small opposition party, has been arrested as part of a graft probe of a major property development in the Taiwanese capital.

According to his Taiwan People’s Party, Ko Wen-je, who served as mayor from 2014 to 2022 and finished third in the presidential election held in January, was taken into custody after police searched his house and party on Friday and interrogated him for several hours.

In the matter, which concerns approvals granted for a real estate project under Ko’s mayoralty, he has denied any misconduct and told reporters on Friday, “I know I have no problems.”

The TPP, in a statement said it “calls on the court to carefully examine the legality of the arrest procedure during the arraignment process, and to return justice to Chairman Ko Wen-je as he deserves.”

He and the TPP have also acknowledged that campaign funds during the presidential campaign were misreported. Ko said “this week he would temporarily step down as party chairman while that case is investigated, and apologised to party supporters.”

Taiwan media outlets have been predicting for some time now that Ko will run for president in the next 2028 election.

Polls, however, indicate that the scandals have severely damaged public support for him and the TPP, which he established in 2019 in an effort to establish a third political party in Taiwan.

Together, the TPP and KMT pushed for changes this year that increased the authority of the parliament to oversee matters, which set off widespread demonstrations. Taiwan’s constitutional court is currently reviewing the measures, which the DPP of President Lai Ching-te is opposing.

In Taiwan, legislation is enacted by the president after the premier is chosen by the president and forms the government.