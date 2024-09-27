No fewer than 29 persons have been confirmed dead and 321,000 homes and 858,000 farmlands have been destroyed across 16 of 21 local government areas of Kebbi State.

During a briefing with journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Friday, the state Commissioner for Information, Yakubu Ahmed, expressed the urgency of the situation, warning that crops planted were destroyed by the flood as such, there might be shortage of food in the state and Nigeria at large on the nearest future.

Ahmed explained that even before NiMET had predicted Kebbi would be among the worst affected, the state had already suffered significant flooding due to water from the Goronyo dam and the convergence of waters from River Rima and River Kaa through River Niger.

Commissioner Ahmed further stated that Despite government interventions, the state remained highly vulnerable with scored of destroyed farmlands, bridges, and thousands of households.

While being asked questions Mr Yakubu confirmed the death toll as 29 persons so far.

Ahmed called on the federal government, corporations, and individuals to provide immediate assistance, stressing that the magnitude of the damage far exceeded what the state government could manage on its own.

