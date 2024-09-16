President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, to express his sympathies to the state’s administration and the people over the flood that destroyed residential houses, schools, hospitals, marketplaces, and other public facilities.

The president is expected to visit the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Garbai El-Kanemi, the Government house and some camps where victims of the flood are taking refuge.

