The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) has begun manhunt for 281 inmates who fled the medium security custodial centre following the floods that brought down the walls of the custodial centre and the staff quarters.

In a statement, spokesman for the correctional service, Umar Abubakar, said though the inmates are at large the service has their biometrics and it is asking members of the public for useful information that will lead to their recapture.

He said seven have been recaptured, following the assistance of security agencies, while efforts are on to recapture more of the fleeing inmates.

