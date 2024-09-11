Flash flood swept away an entire hamlet in northern Vietnam, killing 22 people and leaving dozens missing as deaths from a typhoon and its aftermath climbed to 141 on Wednesday.

Vietnamese broadcaster VTV said that the torrent of water gushing down from a mountain in Lao Cai province on Tuesday buried Lang Nu hamlet with 35 families in mud and debris.

Only about a dozen are known so far to have survived.

Rescuers have recovered 22 bodies and are continuing the search for about 70 others.

The death toll from Typhoon Yagi and its aftermath has climbed to 141.

Another 69 people are missing and hundreds were injured, VTV said.

The majority of the casualties have been caused by floods and landslides, with many occurring in the northwestern Lao Cai province, which borders China and includes Lang Nu.

Landslides and heavy rains closed many highways throughout the province.

On Monday, a bridge collapsed and a bus was washed away by floodwaters, killing dozens.