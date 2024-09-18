Nigeria’s First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu has paid a sympathy visit to the government and people of Borno over the flood incident that affected over a million people.

She was represented by wife of the Vice President Nana Shettima.

According to her she was saddened by the news it bleeds her heart to see people who are getting their lives back after over a decade long insurgency going through another tragedy.

She assured of the federal government’s support to alleviate the sufferings of the people who are victims of the floods.

A cheque of 500 million naira was presented to the governor as part of contributions form the renews hope initiative to assist the government in this trying time.