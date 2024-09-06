A fire at a Kenyan school dormitory killed 17 kids and severely wounded 13, authorities reported on Friday.

According to officials, the death toll could increase even higher.

The cause of the fire on Thursday night at Hillside Endarasha Primary in Nyeri County is being examined, according to police spokesman Resila Onyango. The school has 824 students up to the age of fourteen.

According to Nyeri County Commissioner Pius Murugu and the education ministry, the fire destroyed a dormitory that housed over 150 boys ages 10 to 14.

The school is 125 miles north of the capital, Nairobi.

The Nyeri County governor, Mutahi Kahiga, told journalists that rescue efforts were hampered by the muddy roads caused by ongoing rains in the area.

President William Ruto called the news “devastating.”

Ruto said relevant authorities have been instructed to thoroughly investigate the horrific incident and those responsible will be held to account.

His deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, urged school administrators to ensure that safety guidelines recommended by the education ministry for boarding schools are being followed.

School fires are common in Kenyan boarding schools, often due to arson fueled by drug abuse and overcrowding, according to a recent education ministry report.