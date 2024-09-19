The National Commission for Refugees, migrants and internally displaced persons has concluded plans for the training of Refugees, migrants and internally displaced persons on skills acquisition.

Federal Commissioner, Tijani Ahmed stated this during an inspection of facilities for the training at Nsu in Ehime Mbano council area, Imo State.

According to UN refugee agency, Nigeria is home to over 85,000 refugees and asylum-seekers.

About 3.3 million people are living in internally displaced camps as a result of conflict and violence at the end of 2023. (Gfx)

The country is still rated among the ten countries with the largest number of IDPs globally.

Worried by this increasing trend, the federal government is making effort to begin training of these vulnerable people in acquiring skills to reduce unemployment.

The National commissioner for Refugees migrants and internally displaced persons and his team embarked on an inspection of a facility located inside the national open university of Nigeria study centre at Nsu Ehime Mbano council area, Imo State.

The Federal Commissioner with his team is satisfied with the facilities as they believe the training will add value to the vulnerable persons in lifting them out of poverty.

As Nigeria continues to grapple with economic challenges, such skills acquisition if harnessed will help to take care of such vulnerable individuals in the country.