The special adviser to the president on health, Salma Anas says the federal government is set to implement the mandatory salt target regulation

This will be part of measures to ensure that Nigeria conforms to the required sodium intake requirement as recommended by the world health organisation.

In many high-income countries, and increasingly in low- and middle-income countries, a significant proportion of sodium in the diet comes from processed foods.

The growing concern on the excess consumption of sodium is gaining more proactive measures to mitigate the burden of non-communicable diseases that arise from its intake.

The investiture ceremony for a policy champion and social media influencer for salt target regulations in Nigeria is one way to do this.

Special adviser to the president on health who doubles as the policy champion for salt says this will be done through several approaches like promoting sustained advocacy on healthy living standards as well through the implementation of the mandatory salt target regulation

Globally, an estimated 1.89 million deaths are associated with consuming too much sodium.

Experts say, reducing sodium intake is one of the most cost-effective ways to improve health and reduce the burden of noncommunicable diseases.

The world health organisation recommends that all salt that is consumed should be iodized which is essential for a healthy brain development in the foetus and optimizes people’s general mental function.