Seven suspects, including two Chinese nationals, are facing trial for illegal mining.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant for Media to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Segun Tomori, the suspects were arrested in Kogi and Ondo states during operations led by the Mining Marshals.

Advertisement

He said the Chinese nationals were arrested in the Ikah Community of Ankpa local council of Kogi State, while the other suspects were arrested following a raid on an illegal gold mining site in the Oluwa Forest Reserve of Odigbo local council of Ondo State.

Mr. Tomori reaffirmed the Minister of Solid Minerals Development’s commitment to eliminating illegal mining in the country by bolstering the operations of the Mining Marshals.

Advertisement

Seven suspects, including two Chinese nationals, are facing trial for illegal mining.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant for Media to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Segun Tomori, the suspects were arrested in Kogi and Ondo states during operations led by the Mining Marshals.

Advertisement

He said the Chinese nationals were arrested in the Ikah Community of Ankpa local council of Kogi State, while the other suspects were arrested following a raid on an illegal gold mining site in the Oluwa Forest Reserve of Odigbo local council of Ondo State.

Mr. Tomori reaffirmed the Minister of Solid Minerals Development’s commitment to eliminating illegal mining in the country by bolstering the operations of the Mining Marshals.

Advertisement

Seven suspects, including two Chinese nationals, are facing trial for illegal mining.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant for Media to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Segun Tomori, the suspects were arrested in Kogi and Ondo states during operations led by the Mining Marshals.

Advertisement

He said the Chinese nationals were arrested in the Ikah Community of Ankpa local council of Kogi State, while the other suspects were arrested following a raid on an illegal gold mining site in the Oluwa Forest Reserve of Odigbo local council of Ondo State.

Mr. Tomori reaffirmed the Minister of Solid Minerals Development’s commitment to eliminating illegal mining in the country by bolstering the operations of the Mining Marshals.

Advertisement

Seven suspects, including two Chinese nationals, are facing trial for illegal mining.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant for Media to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Segun Tomori, the suspects were arrested in Kogi and Ondo states during operations led by the Mining Marshals.

Advertisement

He said the Chinese nationals were arrested in the Ikah Community of Ankpa local council of Kogi State, while the other suspects were arrested following a raid on an illegal gold mining site in the Oluwa Forest Reserve of Odigbo local council of Ondo State.

Mr. Tomori reaffirmed the Minister of Solid Minerals Development’s commitment to eliminating illegal mining in the country by bolstering the operations of the Mining Marshals.

Advertisement

Seven suspects, including two Chinese nationals, are facing trial for illegal mining.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant for Media to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Segun Tomori, the suspects were arrested in Kogi and Ondo states during operations led by the Mining Marshals.

Advertisement

He said the Chinese nationals were arrested in the Ikah Community of Ankpa local council of Kogi State, while the other suspects were arrested following a raid on an illegal gold mining site in the Oluwa Forest Reserve of Odigbo local council of Ondo State.

Mr. Tomori reaffirmed the Minister of Solid Minerals Development’s commitment to eliminating illegal mining in the country by bolstering the operations of the Mining Marshals.

Advertisement

Seven suspects, including two Chinese nationals, are facing trial for illegal mining.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant for Media to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Segun Tomori, the suspects were arrested in Kogi and Ondo states during operations led by the Mining Marshals.

Advertisement

He said the Chinese nationals were arrested in the Ikah Community of Ankpa local council of Kogi State, while the other suspects were arrested following a raid on an illegal gold mining site in the Oluwa Forest Reserve of Odigbo local council of Ondo State.

Mr. Tomori reaffirmed the Minister of Solid Minerals Development’s commitment to eliminating illegal mining in the country by bolstering the operations of the Mining Marshals.

Advertisement

Seven suspects, including two Chinese nationals, are facing trial for illegal mining.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant for Media to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Segun Tomori, the suspects were arrested in Kogi and Ondo states during operations led by the Mining Marshals.

Advertisement

He said the Chinese nationals were arrested in the Ikah Community of Ankpa local council of Kogi State, while the other suspects were arrested following a raid on an illegal gold mining site in the Oluwa Forest Reserve of Odigbo local council of Ondo State.

Mr. Tomori reaffirmed the Minister of Solid Minerals Development’s commitment to eliminating illegal mining in the country by bolstering the operations of the Mining Marshals.

Advertisement

Seven suspects, including two Chinese nationals, are facing trial for illegal mining.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant for Media to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Segun Tomori, the suspects were arrested in Kogi and Ondo states during operations led by the Mining Marshals.

Advertisement

He said the Chinese nationals were arrested in the Ikah Community of Ankpa local council of Kogi State, while the other suspects were arrested following a raid on an illegal gold mining site in the Oluwa Forest Reserve of Odigbo local council of Ondo State.

Mr. Tomori reaffirmed the Minister of Solid Minerals Development’s commitment to eliminating illegal mining in the country by bolstering the operations of the Mining Marshals.