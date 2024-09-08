The Federal Government is rolling out a large-scale recruitment drive into the Nigerian Police Force to encourage more youth involvement in strengthening national security.

President Bola Tinubu disclosed this during the graduation ceremony of 478 new officers from the Nigeria Police Academy in Wudil, Kano State.

Speaking on behalf of the President, Vice President Kashim Shettima highlighted the administration’s commitment to equipping the Nigerian Police Force with modern tools and resources to help them do their jobs more effectively.

The Vice President also urged the new graduates to uphold the highest standards of professional conduct as they begin their policing careers.