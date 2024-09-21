The National Orientation Agency has unveiled a social mobilization campaign to register over 2,000,000 children aged 0-5 years across Nigeria, with a focus on Jigawa State where 275,000 children are targeted for registration within three months.

The Director General of the National Orientation Agency, Lanre Isah, emphasized the importance of birth registration, insisting it as a fundamental right of children.

The NOA DG represented by Deputy Director Rauda Istifa, highlighted the collaborative effort between the National Population Commission, National Orientation Agency, and UNICEF to enroll children in the national register.

She said Birth registration is crucial for ensuring children access basic services and social protection benefits adding that it helps track population growth, health indicators, and ensures children have known family ties.

According to her the Registration also aids in administering age-appropriate vaccinations, preventing child marriage and labor, and facilitating parent-child relationships