The federal government has issued Licence to UTM FLNG to construct the first offshore Floating liquefied natural gas Project which has the objective of establishing a Floating facility offshore in Akwa Ibom State .

The project will process 324 Million standard cubic feet per day of natural gas and produce 2.8million Tonnes Per Annum of Liquified Natural Gas.

In February 2021, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority issued UTM Offshore with a ‘License to Establish 1.2million tonnes of gas per annum facility by processing 176Million standard cubic feet per day.

The LTE was renewed in August 2023 Due to an increase in LNG demand with an upgraded project’s capacity from 1.2 million tonnes gas per annum.

The company subsequently applied for a License to Construct and submitted relevant Engineering Design Packages for the increased capacity.

After several reviews, the NMDPRA is granting the company a ‘Licence to Construct.

The project they say aligns with the main aspirations of the PIA 2021 which include the expansion of Midstream Gas Facilities in Nigeria.