The Federal Government through the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, has issued a warning to Nigerians regarding the release of water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.

The agency in a statement signed by its Director-General , Umar Mohammed, announced that water will start being released from the dam at a rate of 100m³/s (8,640,000m³/day) beginning September 17, 2023.

The release rate is expected to gradually rise to 1000m³/s over the next week, depending on the inflow from the Garoua River, which feeds into the reservoir and empties into the Benue River, according to NIHSA.

It reassured the public that there is no immediate cause for concern, as the current flow levels in the Benue River are still well within warning thresholds.

It however call for vigilance and preparedness in states along the River Benue system.

States on the River system include Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, Edo, Delta, Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross River, and Rivers.

They have all according to the agency been advised to enhance monitoring and preparedness to mitigate potential flooding impacts from increased river flow.

NIHSA also assured that it will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide regular updates on water levels across major rivers to prevent further flooding across the country.

This alert comes as Maiduguri, Borno’s capital, deals with the aftermath of severe flooding due to the Alau Dam breach, which has resulted in over 30 deaths and displaced millions of people in the region.

In 2022, the release of water from the Lagdo Dam caused severe flooding in Nigeria that resulted in over 600 fatalities and billions of Naira in farm produce, Livestock and property.