The Federal Government of Nigeria extends its deepest sympathies to the government and the people of Borno State over the devastating flooding that has ravaged Maiduguri and its environs following the unfortunate overflow of the Alau Dam.

This tragedy has destroyed properties, homes, and critical infrastructure, as well as displaced families and disrupted the livelihoods of countless individuals. We share the profound grief and suffering of all those affected by this catastrophe.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, especially those who have lost their means of livelihood and homes. We stand with the families who have been displaced and deeply empathise with their pain and distress during this trying time.

Advertisement

The Federal Government, under the leadership of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), is acutely aware of the magnitude of the challenges posed by this disaster. He has since directed all the relevant ministries and agencies to collaborate with the Borno State Government in mobilising the necessary resources to provide urgent relief and assistance to those affected by the unfortunate incident.

While we mourn the losses, the federal government reposes confidence in the strength and resilience of the people of Borno State, which have been demonstrated over the years.

We do not doubt that, with the assistance of the government and the people of Nigeria, they will overcome this tragedy.

Advertisement

The Federal Government of Nigeria extends its deepest sympathies to the government and the people of Borno State over the devastating flooding that has ravaged Maiduguri and its environs following the unfortunate overflow of the Alau Dam.

This tragedy has destroyed properties, homes, and critical infrastructure, as well as displaced families and disrupted the livelihoods of countless individuals. We share the profound grief and suffering of all those affected by this catastrophe.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, especially those who have lost their means of livelihood and homes. We stand with the families who have been displaced and deeply empathise with their pain and distress during this trying time.

Advertisement

The Federal Government, under the leadership of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), is acutely aware of the magnitude of the challenges posed by this disaster. He has since directed all the relevant ministries and agencies to collaborate with the Borno State Government in mobilising the necessary resources to provide urgent relief and assistance to those affected by the unfortunate incident.

While we mourn the losses, the federal government reposes confidence in the strength and resilience of the people of Borno State, which have been demonstrated over the years.

We do not doubt that, with the assistance of the government and the people of Nigeria, they will overcome this tragedy.

Advertisement

The Federal Government of Nigeria extends its deepest sympathies to the government and the people of Borno State over the devastating flooding that has ravaged Maiduguri and its environs following the unfortunate overflow of the Alau Dam.

This tragedy has destroyed properties, homes, and critical infrastructure, as well as displaced families and disrupted the livelihoods of countless individuals. We share the profound grief and suffering of all those affected by this catastrophe.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, especially those who have lost their means of livelihood and homes. We stand with the families who have been displaced and deeply empathise with their pain and distress during this trying time.

Advertisement

The Federal Government, under the leadership of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), is acutely aware of the magnitude of the challenges posed by this disaster. He has since directed all the relevant ministries and agencies to collaborate with the Borno State Government in mobilising the necessary resources to provide urgent relief and assistance to those affected by the unfortunate incident.

While we mourn the losses, the federal government reposes confidence in the strength and resilience of the people of Borno State, which have been demonstrated over the years.

We do not doubt that, with the assistance of the government and the people of Nigeria, they will overcome this tragedy.

Advertisement

The Federal Government of Nigeria extends its deepest sympathies to the government and the people of Borno State over the devastating flooding that has ravaged Maiduguri and its environs following the unfortunate overflow of the Alau Dam.

This tragedy has destroyed properties, homes, and critical infrastructure, as well as displaced families and disrupted the livelihoods of countless individuals. We share the profound grief and suffering of all those affected by this catastrophe.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, especially those who have lost their means of livelihood and homes. We stand with the families who have been displaced and deeply empathise with their pain and distress during this trying time.

Advertisement

The Federal Government, under the leadership of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), is acutely aware of the magnitude of the challenges posed by this disaster. He has since directed all the relevant ministries and agencies to collaborate with the Borno State Government in mobilising the necessary resources to provide urgent relief and assistance to those affected by the unfortunate incident.

While we mourn the losses, the federal government reposes confidence in the strength and resilience of the people of Borno State, which have been demonstrated over the years.

We do not doubt that, with the assistance of the government and the people of Nigeria, they will overcome this tragedy.

Advertisement

The Federal Government of Nigeria extends its deepest sympathies to the government and the people of Borno State over the devastating flooding that has ravaged Maiduguri and its environs following the unfortunate overflow of the Alau Dam.

This tragedy has destroyed properties, homes, and critical infrastructure, as well as displaced families and disrupted the livelihoods of countless individuals. We share the profound grief and suffering of all those affected by this catastrophe.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, especially those who have lost their means of livelihood and homes. We stand with the families who have been displaced and deeply empathise with their pain and distress during this trying time.

Advertisement

The Federal Government, under the leadership of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), is acutely aware of the magnitude of the challenges posed by this disaster. He has since directed all the relevant ministries and agencies to collaborate with the Borno State Government in mobilising the necessary resources to provide urgent relief and assistance to those affected by the unfortunate incident.

While we mourn the losses, the federal government reposes confidence in the strength and resilience of the people of Borno State, which have been demonstrated over the years.

We do not doubt that, with the assistance of the government and the people of Nigeria, they will overcome this tragedy.

Advertisement

The Federal Government of Nigeria extends its deepest sympathies to the government and the people of Borno State over the devastating flooding that has ravaged Maiduguri and its environs following the unfortunate overflow of the Alau Dam.

This tragedy has destroyed properties, homes, and critical infrastructure, as well as displaced families and disrupted the livelihoods of countless individuals. We share the profound grief and suffering of all those affected by this catastrophe.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, especially those who have lost their means of livelihood and homes. We stand with the families who have been displaced and deeply empathise with their pain and distress during this trying time.

Advertisement

The Federal Government, under the leadership of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), is acutely aware of the magnitude of the challenges posed by this disaster. He has since directed all the relevant ministries and agencies to collaborate with the Borno State Government in mobilising the necessary resources to provide urgent relief and assistance to those affected by the unfortunate incident.

While we mourn the losses, the federal government reposes confidence in the strength and resilience of the people of Borno State, which have been demonstrated over the years.

We do not doubt that, with the assistance of the government and the people of Nigeria, they will overcome this tragedy.

Advertisement

The Federal Government of Nigeria extends its deepest sympathies to the government and the people of Borno State over the devastating flooding that has ravaged Maiduguri and its environs following the unfortunate overflow of the Alau Dam.

This tragedy has destroyed properties, homes, and critical infrastructure, as well as displaced families and disrupted the livelihoods of countless individuals. We share the profound grief and suffering of all those affected by this catastrophe.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, especially those who have lost their means of livelihood and homes. We stand with the families who have been displaced and deeply empathise with their pain and distress during this trying time.

Advertisement

The Federal Government, under the leadership of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), is acutely aware of the magnitude of the challenges posed by this disaster. He has since directed all the relevant ministries and agencies to collaborate with the Borno State Government in mobilising the necessary resources to provide urgent relief and assistance to those affected by the unfortunate incident.

While we mourn the losses, the federal government reposes confidence in the strength and resilience of the people of Borno State, which have been demonstrated over the years.

We do not doubt that, with the assistance of the government and the people of Nigeria, they will overcome this tragedy.

Advertisement

The Federal Government of Nigeria extends its deepest sympathies to the government and the people of Borno State over the devastating flooding that has ravaged Maiduguri and its environs following the unfortunate overflow of the Alau Dam.

This tragedy has destroyed properties, homes, and critical infrastructure, as well as displaced families and disrupted the livelihoods of countless individuals. We share the profound grief and suffering of all those affected by this catastrophe.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, especially those who have lost their means of livelihood and homes. We stand with the families who have been displaced and deeply empathise with their pain and distress during this trying time.

Advertisement

The Federal Government, under the leadership of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), is acutely aware of the magnitude of the challenges posed by this disaster. He has since directed all the relevant ministries and agencies to collaborate with the Borno State Government in mobilising the necessary resources to provide urgent relief and assistance to those affected by the unfortunate incident.

While we mourn the losses, the federal government reposes confidence in the strength and resilience of the people of Borno State, which have been demonstrated over the years.

We do not doubt that, with the assistance of the government and the people of Nigeria, they will overcome this tragedy.