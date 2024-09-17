The federal government has begun the distribution of an additional 1,200 Compressed Natural Gas conversation kits in Abuja and five states throughout the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative, Michael Oluwagbemi revealed that the Initiative delivered 50 in 18 centers in five of the eight locations where the project has been launched.

In response to the different protests against hardship caused by some necessary exonymic reforms, especially the removal pf petrol subsidy, President Tinubu directed that there should be one million conversion kits available for free to the commercial sector and discounts for the ride share industries.

This is to push down the transportation cost across the country.

In response to this order, the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative has started the distribution of conversion kits across different conversion centres.

The program announced that 50 kits each will be given throughout 18 centers across the country, with an additional 200 kits to be added.

During a visit to some of the conversion centers implementing the program on behalf of the PCNGI in Abuja, the initiative’s Director discussed the significance of the free conversion.

This move is part of the government’s efforts to accelerate the transition from gasoline and diesel-powered automobiles.

