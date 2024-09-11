The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted bail to Micheal Adaramoye and 9 others in the sum of N10 million each and a surety in like sum.

The defendants were arraigned on 2nd September on a 6-count charge of felony, treason, inciting, mutiny, and attack on police officers during the nationwide protests from 1-10 August 2024.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Delivering ruling Justice Emeka Nwite held that it would be in the interest of justice to grant bail to the defendants.

What is being taken into consideration when granting bail is the nature of the charge, the nature of evidence, the severity of punishment, and the probability that the accused may not produce himself for trial, or interfere with the trial among others.

The defendants are admitted to bail in the sum of N10million each and a surety in like sum.

The surety must have a landed property in Abuja and the title of the said property deposited with the court.

Travel documents of the defendants should also be deposited with the court and they are prohibited from speaking at any public gatherings.

Court has also adjourned till 27th September for commencement of trial.