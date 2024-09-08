Authorities of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun State have pardoned students who were either rusticated or suspended from the school in connection with their involvement in vandalisation of property during the last protest by the students.

The institution’s chairman of council, Professor Taiwo Olaiya disclosed this at a press conference held shortly after the council meeting in Ede.

The Council had constituted a committee led by Professor. Gbadebo Olagunju to review the decision earlier made by the Institution’s management on the aftermath of the protest which led to destruction of public and private property.

According to Professor Taiwo Olaiya, the Council approved the committee’s immediate reinstatement of suspended students and a-one session suspension for the earlier rusticated students.

The Chairman said ‘the council has converted the suspension to warning and the students under this category would write letter of apology to the management and then can resume studentship immediately.”

He said, the suspension for the earlier rusticated students took effect from the first semester of 2023/2024 academic session.

Part of the recommendations of Prof. Olagunju led committee as approved by council is that, protest is an inalienable right of everyone but should be conducted legitimately, devoid of vandalisation of property.

The Council condemned in a strong term, the act of vandalisation of both private and public property during the protest, warning that such acts would not at anytime be condoned.

It also lifted the ban on students union activities on the campus, directing the school management to constitute faculty representatives to holdforth pending the emergence of new leadership through a proper process.

To forestall future reccurent of act of vandalism and serve as deterrent, the council approved the recommendation of the committee that reparation levies of 10,000 on all students should be paid.

The chairman had after the inaugural meeting of the council disclosed the decision to review the earlier sanctions melted on the students based on the intervention of well meaning Nigerians including traditional rulers.