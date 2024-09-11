The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission is holding a one day stakeholders’ engagement to end exploitative pricing in markets across Nigeria.

Rising from a meeting in Abuja, Lagos the commercial capital of Nigeria is the next stop, FCCPC wants to warn against the dangers of exploitative practices and price fixing in markets and the impact of levies from market unions on consumables.

Contrary to recent reports, the commission insists it has no plans to regulate the prices of food items and other commodities in the market.

It is also encouraging consumers to lodge complaints on its portal if there are exploitative pricing on consumables in supermarkets and open markets.