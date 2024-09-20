In an effort to assist Ukraine in reconstructing its economy and its damaged electrical system following the conflict, the European Union promised on Friday to lend the country up to 35 billion euros ($39 billion) as part of a loan package arranged by the Group of Seven major industrialized nations.

In June, the G7 leaders decided to arrange a $50 billion loan to support Ukraine in its struggle for survival.

Since the conflict started in February 2022, the EU has given Ukraine more than 118 billion euros ($132 billion) in military and economic aid, according to Von der Leyen, but “further support is necessary due to Russia’s relentless attacks.”

Advertisement

The windfall profits on around $300 billion in Russian assets—frozen since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine—would underwrite the loans. Most of that money is held in European Union countries, most notably Belgium.

The EU is “confident that we can deliver this loan to Ukraine very quickly,” according to Von der Leyen. The 27-nation group expects that other G7 nations would take note of its example and begin lending money as well.

Zelenskyy stated that his priorities are to reconstruct Ukraine’s energy network, construct more bomb shelters, upgrade schools, and purchase additional weaponry and ammunition.

Von der Leyen arrived in Ukraine on Friday, intent on assisting the country in restoring and reconnecting its energy grid, as well as increasing its heating capacity as winter approaches.

Advertisement

Approximately half of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been destroyed as a result of the war with Russia, and rolling electricity blackouts have left sections of the east in the dark for up to four hours.

According to Von der Leyen, it was akin to losing power throughout Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.

The primary goal is to assist Ukraine in decentralizing its power grid and become less reliant on large power plants, which make easy targets for Russian forces. Approximately 260 missiles were launched in a significant attack on energy infrastructure late last month.

The Europeans have already delivered 10,000 more generators and transformers, as well as small, mobile gas turbines. These sorts of electricity-producing equipment are more difficult to damage and easier to repair.

Advertisement

In an effort to assist Ukraine in reconstructing its economy and its damaged electrical system following the conflict, the European Union promised on Friday to lend the country up to 35 billion euros ($39 billion) as part of a loan package arranged by the Group of Seven major industrialized nations.

In June, the G7 leaders decided to arrange a $50 billion loan to support Ukraine in its struggle for survival.

Since the conflict started in February 2022, the EU has given Ukraine more than 118 billion euros ($132 billion) in military and economic aid, according to Von der Leyen, but “further support is necessary due to Russia’s relentless attacks.”

Advertisement

The windfall profits on around $300 billion in Russian assets—frozen since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine—would underwrite the loans. Most of that money is held in European Union countries, most notably Belgium.

The EU is “confident that we can deliver this loan to Ukraine very quickly,” according to Von der Leyen. The 27-nation group expects that other G7 nations would take note of its example and begin lending money as well.

Zelenskyy stated that his priorities are to reconstruct Ukraine’s energy network, construct more bomb shelters, upgrade schools, and purchase additional weaponry and ammunition.

Von der Leyen arrived in Ukraine on Friday, intent on assisting the country in restoring and reconnecting its energy grid, as well as increasing its heating capacity as winter approaches.

Advertisement

Approximately half of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been destroyed as a result of the war with Russia, and rolling electricity blackouts have left sections of the east in the dark for up to four hours.

According to Von der Leyen, it was akin to losing power throughout Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.

The primary goal is to assist Ukraine in decentralizing its power grid and become less reliant on large power plants, which make easy targets for Russian forces. Approximately 260 missiles were launched in a significant attack on energy infrastructure late last month.

The Europeans have already delivered 10,000 more generators and transformers, as well as small, mobile gas turbines. These sorts of electricity-producing equipment are more difficult to damage and easier to repair.

Advertisement

In an effort to assist Ukraine in reconstructing its economy and its damaged electrical system following the conflict, the European Union promised on Friday to lend the country up to 35 billion euros ($39 billion) as part of a loan package arranged by the Group of Seven major industrialized nations.

In June, the G7 leaders decided to arrange a $50 billion loan to support Ukraine in its struggle for survival.

Since the conflict started in February 2022, the EU has given Ukraine more than 118 billion euros ($132 billion) in military and economic aid, according to Von der Leyen, but “further support is necessary due to Russia’s relentless attacks.”

Advertisement

The windfall profits on around $300 billion in Russian assets—frozen since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine—would underwrite the loans. Most of that money is held in European Union countries, most notably Belgium.

The EU is “confident that we can deliver this loan to Ukraine very quickly,” according to Von der Leyen. The 27-nation group expects that other G7 nations would take note of its example and begin lending money as well.

Zelenskyy stated that his priorities are to reconstruct Ukraine’s energy network, construct more bomb shelters, upgrade schools, and purchase additional weaponry and ammunition.

Von der Leyen arrived in Ukraine on Friday, intent on assisting the country in restoring and reconnecting its energy grid, as well as increasing its heating capacity as winter approaches.

Advertisement

Approximately half of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been destroyed as a result of the war with Russia, and rolling electricity blackouts have left sections of the east in the dark for up to four hours.

According to Von der Leyen, it was akin to losing power throughout Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.

The primary goal is to assist Ukraine in decentralizing its power grid and become less reliant on large power plants, which make easy targets for Russian forces. Approximately 260 missiles were launched in a significant attack on energy infrastructure late last month.

The Europeans have already delivered 10,000 more generators and transformers, as well as small, mobile gas turbines. These sorts of electricity-producing equipment are more difficult to damage and easier to repair.

Advertisement

In an effort to assist Ukraine in reconstructing its economy and its damaged electrical system following the conflict, the European Union promised on Friday to lend the country up to 35 billion euros ($39 billion) as part of a loan package arranged by the Group of Seven major industrialized nations.

In June, the G7 leaders decided to arrange a $50 billion loan to support Ukraine in its struggle for survival.

Since the conflict started in February 2022, the EU has given Ukraine more than 118 billion euros ($132 billion) in military and economic aid, according to Von der Leyen, but “further support is necessary due to Russia’s relentless attacks.”

Advertisement

The windfall profits on around $300 billion in Russian assets—frozen since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine—would underwrite the loans. Most of that money is held in European Union countries, most notably Belgium.

The EU is “confident that we can deliver this loan to Ukraine very quickly,” according to Von der Leyen. The 27-nation group expects that other G7 nations would take note of its example and begin lending money as well.

Zelenskyy stated that his priorities are to reconstruct Ukraine’s energy network, construct more bomb shelters, upgrade schools, and purchase additional weaponry and ammunition.

Von der Leyen arrived in Ukraine on Friday, intent on assisting the country in restoring and reconnecting its energy grid, as well as increasing its heating capacity as winter approaches.

Advertisement

Approximately half of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been destroyed as a result of the war with Russia, and rolling electricity blackouts have left sections of the east in the dark for up to four hours.

According to Von der Leyen, it was akin to losing power throughout Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.

The primary goal is to assist Ukraine in decentralizing its power grid and become less reliant on large power plants, which make easy targets for Russian forces. Approximately 260 missiles were launched in a significant attack on energy infrastructure late last month.

The Europeans have already delivered 10,000 more generators and transformers, as well as small, mobile gas turbines. These sorts of electricity-producing equipment are more difficult to damage and easier to repair.

Advertisement

In an effort to assist Ukraine in reconstructing its economy and its damaged electrical system following the conflict, the European Union promised on Friday to lend the country up to 35 billion euros ($39 billion) as part of a loan package arranged by the Group of Seven major industrialized nations.

In June, the G7 leaders decided to arrange a $50 billion loan to support Ukraine in its struggle for survival.

Since the conflict started in February 2022, the EU has given Ukraine more than 118 billion euros ($132 billion) in military and economic aid, according to Von der Leyen, but “further support is necessary due to Russia’s relentless attacks.”

Advertisement

The windfall profits on around $300 billion in Russian assets—frozen since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine—would underwrite the loans. Most of that money is held in European Union countries, most notably Belgium.

The EU is “confident that we can deliver this loan to Ukraine very quickly,” according to Von der Leyen. The 27-nation group expects that other G7 nations would take note of its example and begin lending money as well.

Zelenskyy stated that his priorities are to reconstruct Ukraine’s energy network, construct more bomb shelters, upgrade schools, and purchase additional weaponry and ammunition.

Von der Leyen arrived in Ukraine on Friday, intent on assisting the country in restoring and reconnecting its energy grid, as well as increasing its heating capacity as winter approaches.

Advertisement

Approximately half of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been destroyed as a result of the war with Russia, and rolling electricity blackouts have left sections of the east in the dark for up to four hours.

According to Von der Leyen, it was akin to losing power throughout Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.

The primary goal is to assist Ukraine in decentralizing its power grid and become less reliant on large power plants, which make easy targets for Russian forces. Approximately 260 missiles were launched in a significant attack on energy infrastructure late last month.

The Europeans have already delivered 10,000 more generators and transformers, as well as small, mobile gas turbines. These sorts of electricity-producing equipment are more difficult to damage and easier to repair.

Advertisement

In an effort to assist Ukraine in reconstructing its economy and its damaged electrical system following the conflict, the European Union promised on Friday to lend the country up to 35 billion euros ($39 billion) as part of a loan package arranged by the Group of Seven major industrialized nations.

In June, the G7 leaders decided to arrange a $50 billion loan to support Ukraine in its struggle for survival.

Since the conflict started in February 2022, the EU has given Ukraine more than 118 billion euros ($132 billion) in military and economic aid, according to Von der Leyen, but “further support is necessary due to Russia’s relentless attacks.”

Advertisement

The windfall profits on around $300 billion in Russian assets—frozen since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine—would underwrite the loans. Most of that money is held in European Union countries, most notably Belgium.

The EU is “confident that we can deliver this loan to Ukraine very quickly,” according to Von der Leyen. The 27-nation group expects that other G7 nations would take note of its example and begin lending money as well.

Zelenskyy stated that his priorities are to reconstruct Ukraine’s energy network, construct more bomb shelters, upgrade schools, and purchase additional weaponry and ammunition.

Von der Leyen arrived in Ukraine on Friday, intent on assisting the country in restoring and reconnecting its energy grid, as well as increasing its heating capacity as winter approaches.

Advertisement

Approximately half of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been destroyed as a result of the war with Russia, and rolling electricity blackouts have left sections of the east in the dark for up to four hours.

According to Von der Leyen, it was akin to losing power throughout Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.

The primary goal is to assist Ukraine in decentralizing its power grid and become less reliant on large power plants, which make easy targets for Russian forces. Approximately 260 missiles were launched in a significant attack on energy infrastructure late last month.

The Europeans have already delivered 10,000 more generators and transformers, as well as small, mobile gas turbines. These sorts of electricity-producing equipment are more difficult to damage and easier to repair.

Advertisement

In an effort to assist Ukraine in reconstructing its economy and its damaged electrical system following the conflict, the European Union promised on Friday to lend the country up to 35 billion euros ($39 billion) as part of a loan package arranged by the Group of Seven major industrialized nations.

In June, the G7 leaders decided to arrange a $50 billion loan to support Ukraine in its struggle for survival.

Since the conflict started in February 2022, the EU has given Ukraine more than 118 billion euros ($132 billion) in military and economic aid, according to Von der Leyen, but “further support is necessary due to Russia’s relentless attacks.”

Advertisement

The windfall profits on around $300 billion in Russian assets—frozen since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine—would underwrite the loans. Most of that money is held in European Union countries, most notably Belgium.

The EU is “confident that we can deliver this loan to Ukraine very quickly,” according to Von der Leyen. The 27-nation group expects that other G7 nations would take note of its example and begin lending money as well.

Zelenskyy stated that his priorities are to reconstruct Ukraine’s energy network, construct more bomb shelters, upgrade schools, and purchase additional weaponry and ammunition.

Von der Leyen arrived in Ukraine on Friday, intent on assisting the country in restoring and reconnecting its energy grid, as well as increasing its heating capacity as winter approaches.

Advertisement

Approximately half of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been destroyed as a result of the war with Russia, and rolling electricity blackouts have left sections of the east in the dark for up to four hours.

According to Von der Leyen, it was akin to losing power throughout Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.

The primary goal is to assist Ukraine in decentralizing its power grid and become less reliant on large power plants, which make easy targets for Russian forces. Approximately 260 missiles were launched in a significant attack on energy infrastructure late last month.

The Europeans have already delivered 10,000 more generators and transformers, as well as small, mobile gas turbines. These sorts of electricity-producing equipment are more difficult to damage and easier to repair.

Advertisement

In an effort to assist Ukraine in reconstructing its economy and its damaged electrical system following the conflict, the European Union promised on Friday to lend the country up to 35 billion euros ($39 billion) as part of a loan package arranged by the Group of Seven major industrialized nations.

In June, the G7 leaders decided to arrange a $50 billion loan to support Ukraine in its struggle for survival.

Since the conflict started in February 2022, the EU has given Ukraine more than 118 billion euros ($132 billion) in military and economic aid, according to Von der Leyen, but “further support is necessary due to Russia’s relentless attacks.”

Advertisement

The windfall profits on around $300 billion in Russian assets—frozen since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine—would underwrite the loans. Most of that money is held in European Union countries, most notably Belgium.

The EU is “confident that we can deliver this loan to Ukraine very quickly,” according to Von der Leyen. The 27-nation group expects that other G7 nations would take note of its example and begin lending money as well.

Zelenskyy stated that his priorities are to reconstruct Ukraine’s energy network, construct more bomb shelters, upgrade schools, and purchase additional weaponry and ammunition.

Von der Leyen arrived in Ukraine on Friday, intent on assisting the country in restoring and reconnecting its energy grid, as well as increasing its heating capacity as winter approaches.

Advertisement

Approximately half of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been destroyed as a result of the war with Russia, and rolling electricity blackouts have left sections of the east in the dark for up to four hours.

According to Von der Leyen, it was akin to losing power throughout Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.

The primary goal is to assist Ukraine in decentralizing its power grid and become less reliant on large power plants, which make easy targets for Russian forces. Approximately 260 missiles were launched in a significant attack on energy infrastructure late last month.

The Europeans have already delivered 10,000 more generators and transformers, as well as small, mobile gas turbines. These sorts of electricity-producing equipment are more difficult to damage and easier to repair.