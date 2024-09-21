Enugu State Deputy Governor, Ifeanyi Ossai, has commended State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) for conducting a hitch free local government poll.

He made the commendation after casting his vote at Universal Primarily School, Urukpa -Ezimo community, Udenu Council Area of the state.

He attributes the massive turnout of voters to participate in the exercise as evidence of the People’s desire to replicate developmental stride in the state at the council areas.

Although the exercise started a little behind time due to late arrival of voting materials in some parts of the state.

The ongoing September 21 Local Government election records impressive voter turnout, a departure from previous elections that votes indicate little or no interest.