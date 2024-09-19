Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has reiterated his commitment to working with investors to mitigate investment risks and assure their economic growth in the state.

He made this known while signing a 40 billion naira Memorandum of Understanding to revive Sunrise Flour Mill, Emene.

The Enugu state government established the Sunrise Flour Mill in 1983, which has the capacity to produce flour, semolina, and wheat.

Only two years later, in 1985, the mill ceased manufacturing because the industry could not withstand the burden of an economic recession.

When Governor Peter Mbah returned to office on May 29, 2023, he promised to grow the state economy sevenfold and revitalize the state’s dormant and moribund assets for the public welfare.

At the signing of the MOU, the Governor noted that the transaction is a win-win by divesting 60% of the 40 billion Naira contract with JELFAH to revitalize the dormant Sunrise Flour Mill.

For JELFAH Group’s Managing Director, Moses Saromi, this highlights the essence that drew them to Enugu as the preferred location for the Partnership.

During the breakdown of the equity share difference, the investor committed to start the redesign in earnest.

The investment goes beyond wheat manufacturing and involves the cultivation of farm supplies for the flower mill via a backward and forward integration process.