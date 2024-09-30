The Emir of Daura Farouk Umar Farouk has once again called on the Governors of the northwestern region to work together and salvage the region from the crisis of insecurity.

The Emir was speaking in Daura when he conferred a traditional tittle on a Zamfara based female philanthropist Lubna Mohammed.

It is obvious that history and culture has a lot to tell about the existence of a people and the role they have to play in building a lasting legacy of peace, unity and tranquility.

This is why Daura Emirate is not taking for granted its role as a citadel of kingship in entire Hausa land and reviving unity and peaceful coexistence that have existed between all Hausa speaking Emirates in Nigeria.

In doing this the emirate has always identified outstanding people that have impacted humanity to honor them.

It is our role to encourage our subjects especially the privileged ones to carry along the less privileged and the weakest among us.

Through this kind of services to humanity peace and unity are prom0oted among people which in turns provide wealth and mutual coexistence.

The Emir also urged the Governors of the region to work together to end insecurity.

The celebrant used the opportunity to call on women to collaborate and support government’s efforts in service to humanity.

Dignitaries at the event include the Zamfara state deputy Governor, speaker of the house of assembly and many other prominent indigenes of the state.