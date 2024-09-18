Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have reportedly surrounded the Kogi State Government Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja in an attempt to arrest former governor, Yahaya Bello, who it earlier declared wanted.

The EFCC has been involved in a battle of wits with the former governor who has done everything possible to remain at large from the allegations of Money Laundering to the tune of N80.2 Billion levelled against him.

The former governor had earlier in the day visited the office complex of the EFCC to according to a Statement by his media office honour the invitation extended to him.

The visit was something that created confusion as to why he was allowed to go but the EFCC later through its Spokesman, Dele Oyewale, denied his presence at the complex and said he is still a wanted fugitive with a valid warrant of arrest.

The account was somewhat corroborated by his media team who said he left the facility voluntarily and that he did not undergo any interrogation.

The latest attempt is now like a siege as the Kogi State Government house has reportedly been surrounded by operatives of the EFCC.

The attempt to arrest him is reportedly being hindered by Security operatives attached to him and the Kogi State governor.

We will bring details as they unfold.

