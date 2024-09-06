The Economic and Financial Crimes has handed over 53 vehicles and 180,300 dollars to the Royal Canadian Mounted police on behalf of Canadians who were victims of internet fraud and romance scam in Nigeria.

Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede handed over the documents of recovery to a Canadian Senior police analyst and a Canadian police liaison officer.

Investigations commenced in January 2022 by a joint operation between Canadian government and the government of Nigeria.

Some of the vehicles were traced with the VIN provided by the Canadian authorities.

Operatives of the EFCC monitored the vessel which was used to bring the vehicles to Tincan Island.

The first investigation involved Sandra Buhler, a Canadian citizen who fell victim to a romance scam and sent over CAD 32,000 worth of bitcoin to a suspects) in Nigeria.

The EFCC recovered approximately $16,300 of those funds.

The second investigation concerns Elana Bogoma, another Canadian citizen who lost over 300,000CAD in a fraudulent Bitcoin transaction.

The EFCC recovered 164,000USD.