The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed new 16-count fraud charges against Yahaya, the former Governor of Kogi State, in the FCT High Court in Abuja.

The charges, filed by the Federal Government through EFCC counsels Kemi Pinheiro and Rotimi Oyedepo, also names Umar Shuaibu Oricha and Abdulsalam Hudu as co-defendants.

These new charges follow Bello’s absence at an Abuja Federal High Court, where he was facing allegations of misappropriating N80.2 billion during his tenure as governor.

Advertisement

In a fresh charge the EFCC disclosed the discovery of additional alleged fraud involving the former governor, amounting to N110 billion.

This offense breaches sections 96 and 311 of the Penal Code Law Cap.89 Laws of Northern Nigeria, 1963, and carries penalties under Section 312 of the same statute.

The fresh case significantly raises the stakes in EFCC’s efforts to bring Mr. Bello to court.

The charge sheet outlines the following allegations:

Advertisement

Count 1- Bello, Oricha, and Hudu are accused of conspiring in 2016 to illegally mismanage N110,446,470,089 from the Kogi State treasury, breaching their trust.

Count 2- The trio allegedly used N950 million in 2023 to purchase a property located at No: 35 Danube Street, Maitama District, Abuja.

Count 3- In 2021, they are said to have spent N100 million on acquiring a property at No: 1160 Cadastral Zone CO3, Gwarimpa I District, Abuja.

Count 4- The defendants are accused of using N920 million in 2020 to buy a property at No: 2 Justice Chukwudifu Oputa Street, Asokoro, Abuja.

Advertisement

Count 5- In 2022, the defendants allegedly used N170 million to acquire a property at Block D, Manzini Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja.

Count 6- They are also accused of using N100 million in 2018 to buy a property at No: 1773 Guzape District, Abuja.

Count 7- The defendants allegedly spent N100 million in 2020 to purchase a property at No: A02/176 Block 488B, Lome Street, Wuse 1, Abuja.

Count 8- In 2020, they allegedly used N66 million to acquire a property at No: 739 Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja, located at No. 13 Citiscape-Sharriff Plaza.

Advertisement

Count 9- The defendants are accused of using N550 million in 2020 to purchase a property located at No: 2934 A Cadastral Zone A06, Maitama District, Abuja, also known as No. 1 Ikogosi Spring Close.

Count 10- In 2021, they allegedly spent N650 million on a property at No: 1058, measuring 1450.77 square metres, in Cadastral Zone A08, Wuse 2, also known as No. 2 Durban Street, Abuja.

Count 11- The trio allegedly used 5,698,888 Dirhams in 2022 to acquire a property located in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa district at Sky View Building No. 401, Floor 4.

Count 12- They allegedly spent N60 million in 2016 to purchase a property at Block 18 (337), Flat B, Gwelo Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja.

Advertisement

Count 13- In 2017, the defendants are accused of using N310,443,450 to renovate a property at No: 9 Benghazi Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja.

Count 14- They allegedly transferred $570,330 to an account with TD Bank in the United States in 2021.

Count 15- In 2021, the defendants are also accused of transferring $556,265 to the same TD Bank account in the United States.

Count 16- Yahaya Bello alone is accused of controlling N677,848,000, unlawfully obtained from Bespoque Business Solutions Limited, between 2017 and 2018 in Abuja.

Advertisement

Yahaya Bello is already facing a 19-count charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and these new charges further intensify legal scrutiny on his activities during his time as governor of Kogi state.