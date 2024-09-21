Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have been deployed to all local government areas in Edo State to tackle voters’ inducement in the Saturday, September 21, 2024 governorship elections.

Commenting on this, Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ola Olukoyede stated that the EFCC was committed to the attainment of electoral integrity across the country by insulating voters from every form of financial inducement in exercising their franchise.

“Our operatives have been deployed to monitor the conduct of the elections. We are committed to the attainment of electoral integrity by ensuring that voters cast their votes democratically without any form of financial inducement. Vote buying is a financial crime and the EFCC won’t allow it anywhere”, he said.

The Commission has always been involved in monitoring every electoral process across the country in line with its mandate of tackling all forms of economic and financial crimes.

