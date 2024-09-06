The Port Harcourt Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has launched an inquiry into the “Bravo Alero” vessel, which is suspected of belonging to oil thieves in the Niger Delta region.

The vessel, which was apprehended by the Nigerian Navy Ship NNS FORMOSSO in Brass, Bayelsa State while transporting 200 liters of suspected illegally processed Automotive Gas Oil, AGO, was handed over to the EFCC for investigation and prosecution.

The Handing Over Officer, Commander M.A Gaga, who represented the Commanding Officer Forward Operating Base, FOB,

FORMOSO, Captain Ifeanyichukwu Charles Mabeokwu, while thanking the EFCC, expressed confidence that the Commission would investigate the vessel and possibly prosecute it accordingly. He also assured the Commission of continued synergy in the fight against illegal oil bunkering in the Niger Delta.

Receiving the vessel on behalf of the EFCC, Chief Superintendent of the EFCC, CSE Shittu Babatunde assured the Navy of prompt and professional investigation of the case.