The Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has apprehended forty-four (44) suspected internet fraudsters in various places across Ilorin, Kwara State.

EFCC operatives said they were arrested at Sango, Kulende, Texaco, and Harmony Estates in Ilorin, based on solid intelligence about their alleged involvement in internet-related crimes.

They retrieved six different exotic car brands, laptops, smart phones, and charms.

A statement by the Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale said the suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

