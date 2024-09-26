The governor and deputy governor elect of Edo state have received their certificates of return from the independent national electoral commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The certificate was delivered to them by INEC national commissioner Rhoda Gumus, who represented the INEC chairman in his absence.

Mr. Monday Okphebolo of the APC won the election with 291,667 votes, defeating his closest challenger, Asue Ighodalo of the PDP, who polled 247,274.

The governor and deputy elect were joined to the INEC headquarters by the state’s former governor, Adams Oshiomole, deputy governor Philip Shaibu, and Apc’s national chairman, Umar Ganduje.

Senator Adams Oshiomole told journalists following the presentation that Edo residents now have a governor who respects their traditions, and that governance will return to the state.