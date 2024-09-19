Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and party officials are currently inspecting and taking inventory of sensitive materials at the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

All of the materials have been carried out of the CBN vault in Benin City, as INEC officials inspect them in the presence of party leaders to ensure they are complete and intact.

Buses and pick-up trucks are parked outside the Bank, ready to transport items to various local governments, accompanied by security personnel.

All materials, ballot papers, and reporting forms are expected to reach all 18 Local Government RACs, where Polling Officers will transport them to the Polling Units on election day, Saturday.