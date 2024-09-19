INEC has begun distributing sensitive materials to local government areas in Edo state ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

Earlier, Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and party officials inspected and took inventory of the materials at the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

The sensitive materials were carried out of the CBN vault in Benin City, and INEC officials inspected them in the presence of party leaders to ensure they were complete and intact.

Buses and pick-up trucks were already on standby, ready to transport the items to various local governments, accompanied by security personnel.

All materials, ballot papers, and reporting forms are expected to reach all 18 Local Government RACs, where Polling Officers will transport them to the Polling Units on election day, Saturday.