The Director General, National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General YD Ahmed has appealed for maximum security for all Corps Members and NYSC Officials that would work as electoral officers in the Edo State Gubernatorial Election holding on 21st September 2024.

He made the appeal today during his advocacy visit to 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Benin City, where he was received by the GOC, 2 Div Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Major General OG Onubogu, who is on election monitoring in Edo State.

Also, at Edo State Police Command Headquarters in Benin, where he was received by DIG Frank Mba, who is coordinating policemen on election duty, the Director General said the Scheme holds the security and welfare of its Corps Members as top priority.

He went on to say that the fact that Corps Members make up the vast bulk of the election’s ad hoc staff is a tribute to the outstanding success NYSC has had in prior elections across the country.

He stated that he is in Edo State to solicit security for Corps Members who will be participating in the election.

He also requested cooperation from other security agencies to monitor the Corps Lodges across the state until after the election.

He explained that 2,550 Corps Members were trained to take part in the election in all 18 local government areas across the state.

General Ahmed stated that the Corps members have been adequately sensitized and are ready to follow the electoral regulations.

In his reaction, Major General Onubogu praised Brigadier General Ahmed for his outstanding leadership abilities and strong commitment to Corps Welfare and Security.

He assured maximum security for the overall conduct of the poll across the state.

Frank Mba, DIG of the Police, also stated that the police is prepared for a secure and crisis-free election, and promised the Director General appropriate security for Corps Members.