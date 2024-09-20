The candidate of the Labour Party in the September 21 governorship election, Olumide Akpata has described as ‘a figment of imagination’, the statement purportedly announcing his withdrawal from the race.

TVC News recalls that a letter allegedly written on the letter head of the Labour Party and signed by Olumide Akpata had surfaced on the internet, claiming Mr Akpata had withdrawn from the race and endorsed Asue Ighodalo of PDP.

The now ‘disclaimed letter’ was said to have been written on Friday, 20th September, 2024 but was signed on July 29, 2024.

Speaking on Friday at his campaign office on Boundary road in Benin City, Mr Akpata debunked the the story of his withdrawal and urged all residents of Edo state to come out enmase and vote their choice this Saturday

Mr Akpata said the Indpendent National Electoral Commission, has done well so far.