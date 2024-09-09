Operatives of the Department of the State Services have arrested the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero.

It was learnt that Ajaero was arrested on Monday morning at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on his way to the United Kingdom for an official assignment.

The NLC president was billed to attend the Trade Union Congress conference in London, which begins today.

His arrest was confirmed in a phone conversation with the Deputy General Secretary of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Ismail Bello.

The Nigerian Labour Congress is expected to come up with a statement on the development according to its spokesman, Benson Upah.

More Details to come…

