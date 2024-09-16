Danish Defense Minister, Troels Lund Poulsen has stated that Ukraine will get another batch of Danish F-16 fighter jets by the end of the year, after his visit to the country.

The Defense Minister had previously stated that Ukraine had received its first batch of F-16s in early August.

Nineteen F-16s will be delivered in all, according to Denmark.

The next delivery is expected in the second half of 2024.

According to Poulsen, the particular quantity and delivery date would be kept confidential for operational security considerations.

Prior to this, Ukraine got its first batch of F-16s on August 4, 2024, greatly strengthening its defensive capability.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the partners for their support and confirmed the arrival of these aircraft, which have already started conducting combat missions.