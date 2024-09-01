The Delta State government has began a thorough project to clean water channels and drains in Asaba, the state capital, in advance of expected flooding brought on by rising River Niger levels.

The operation was observed by Commissioner for Environment Jamani Ejiro, who warned locals not to put rubbish in drains and water channels.

This state government’s proactive effort is meant to minimise the impact of flooding, after predictions by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET).

The clearing of the Anwai River, a crucial discharge point for the storm drainage system in Asaba, is a significant step in preventing flooding.

Drains were cleared and refuse evacuated by trucks at Mariam Babangida road.

The same exercise was carried out on Jesus saves road.

A bar was sealed for channeling it’s sewage into the drains.

This ongoing exercise, replicated across the state, demonstrates the government’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property.