The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja says the ability to manage and secure data efficiently is not just a requirement but a cornerstone of operational success and administrative excellence, in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

This was disclosed at a forum organised by the department of Military Secretary, where Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja was represented by the Chief of Standards and Evaluation of the Army.

Efficient Data Management and Record Keeping in a Digital Era: An Imperative for Sustaining a Professional Nigerian Army within a Joint Environment is the theme of this forum organised by the department of Military Secretary of the Nigerian Army.

The Army authorities recognise the importance of effective data management in an evolving digital world.

For the Chief of Army Staff, the ability to manage and secure data efficiently is a cornerstone for operational success and administrative excellence.

He noted that Data breaches can have severe consequences for the army, exposing classified or sensitive information, such as operation plans, intelligence reports, the identities of undercover operatives and even troop movements.

