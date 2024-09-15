Dangote Refineries and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited are engaged in a war of words over the pricing of the Premium Motor Spirit which is now being supplied by the company.

The lifting of the product started on Sunday morning at the refinery complex in Lagos.

While the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited in an earlier statement by its spokesman, Olufemi Soneye, was reported to have said the refinery sold a Litre of Premium Motor Spirit at N898 Dangote refinery fired back later in the day describing the claims as mischievous and misleading.

According to Anthony Chiejina, Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, a formal announcement on the pricing would be announced when Naira-based crude sales commences in October.

It however explained that what was sold to the NNPCL in dollars came with a lot of savings against what they are currently importing.

Read full statement below:

Our attention has been drawn to a statement attributed to NNPCL spokesperson, Mr. Olufemi Soneye, that we sell our PMS at N898 per litre to the NNPCL.

This statement is both misleading and mischievous, deliberately aimed at undermining the milestone achievement recorded today, September 15, 2024, towards addressing energy insufficiency and insecurity, which has bedeviled the economy in the past 50 years.

We urge Nigerians to disregard this malicious statement and await a formal announcement on the pricing, by the Technical Sub-Committee on Naira-based crude sales to local refineries, appointed by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, which will commence on October 1, 2024, bearing in mind that our current stock of crude was procured in dollars.

It should also be noted that we sold the products to NNPCL in dollars with a lot of savings against what they are currently importing. With this action, there will be petrol in every local government area of the country regardless of their remote nature.

We assure Nigerians of availability of quality petroleum product and putting an end to the endemic fuel scarcity in the country.

Anthony Chiejina

Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer

15th September, 2024