Dangote Refinery has begun rolling out its first Premium Motor Spirit from its Lagos-based refinery.

The refinery has production capacity of 650,000 barrels per day.

The announcement was made by President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote at a news conference.

According to him, the company’s petrol will replace imports, reduce inflation, and stabilise the Naira versus the dollar.

He added that PMS will also hit the Nigerian market as soon as discussions are finalized with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

Aliko Dangote said that “The quality will match that of anywhere in the world.

“It is a day of celebration. It is a day to give thanks to God, to give thanks to Mr. President, and also to friends who have been supportive in ensuring that this refinery produces gasoline. We are now here.

“As soon as we finalize with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, our product will start entering the market.”

Upon commissioning in January 2024, the $20 billion refinery commenced production of Naphtha and Aviation Fuel months ago.

The development comes as Nigerians groan over prolonged fuel queues across the country.

This comes as petrol sells for above N1,000 per liter in some parts of the country.

